Christmas-themed car wash dazzles northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — In northwest Fresno, from the same people who brought you a Halloween-themed car wash comes another themed car wash – celebrating the holidays.

Crews Magic Hand Car Wash is on Ingram Avenue between Herndon and Nees avenues.

“It was a process for I would say took close to two months,” said owner Paul Arora. “It took us a while as we contracted out with a professional for christmas decor and they put up all this show for us.”

Each Christmas-themed wash is $20 per vehicle and the event runs until Dec. 23 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.