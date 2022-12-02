FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The weekend rain forecast for the Central Valley has forced the cancellation of both the Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade and Clovis’ Children’s Electric Christmas Parade.

Both parades were scheduled to take place on Saturday – but both have been called off due to the forecast weather.

In a post on Facebook, the Downtown Fresno Partnership wrote that they were sad to announce the 93rd annual Christmas Parade was not going to take place.

This decision was not made lightly, but the safety of our attendees, participants, animals, and crew must always come first. Downtown Fresno Partnership

However, organizers added that the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Mariposa Plaza will go ahead and is now scheduled for Friday, December 9 at 5:00 p.m.

The Old Town Clovis Kiwanis posted on Facebook that due to the potential of heavy rains on Saturday evening organizers, along with officials with the City of Clovis, determined that canceling the event was the best option.

The Old Town Clovis Kiwanis wrote online that they thanked everyone for their support and wish everyone a merry holiday season.