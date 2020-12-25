Christmas Morning Forecast

FRESNO, California (KSEE) - A 13-year-old boy was injured in Fresno Thursday after police say his father was involved in a road rage incident and brought the fight home with him, resulting in a shot being fired.

According to Fresno Police, the incident was called in around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Carnegie and Weathermaker avenues for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find the 13-year-old victim with a graze wound to the side.