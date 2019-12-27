Christmas kindness by an elusive elf brings joy to South Valley family

VISALIA, California (KSEE) – There’s a Christmas mystery growing in Visalia after a family received a box of Christmas gift from a complete stranger!

It was early morning on Christmas eve when the Jimenez’s security camera lit up, catching a man on camera, dropping of a big brown box then hurrying away. Rebecca and her husband Sergio were notified of the activity on their camera.

KINDNESS CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A Visalia family shared this video of a man dropping off a box of Christmas gifts! It included gifts for the parents and two kids. They don't know who is was, but want to say thank you. Tonight hear how this stranger made Christmas a little brighter. pic.twitter.com/RN3uVrDz5G — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) December 26, 2019

“I called her and said you gotta come look at this!” said Sergio.



Rebecca at first, thought the worst.

“The first thing that came to my mind was something must have happened to our cat,” said Rebecca.

But her fear quickly turned to Christmas cheer.

“‘He goes – it’s full of gifts! I go, what do you mean its full of gifts I didn’t order anything so who are they for?’” said Rebecca.

Inside were several hundred dollars worth of gifts addressed to her kids Isaac and Stephanie including a digital alarm clock, slippers, clothes, and gift cards to Target and Game Stop.

The mysterious Santa seemed to know their names and sizes.

There were gifts for Rebecca and Sergio too.

“I opened one up and it was Godiva chocolates and it said ‘Date Night for Mom and Dad’ and Applebee’s gift card inside.

The Jimenez’s have asked around and still don’t know who the secret Santa is.

“We kept replaying the video over and over to see if we could see who it was, a neighbor, a vehicle, friend or somebody but no vehicle,” said Rebecca.

But if he’s watching, the family wants to say thank you.

“Just want to say thank you I really appreciate it, I don’t know how they could spend so much money on people they don’t know,” said 11-year-old Stephanie Zavala.

The family plans to pay it forward.

“There’s still a lot of kind people out there and we really appreciate it and need a lot more people like that out there,” said Rebecca.