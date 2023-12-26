FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Even though Christmas may be over, the holiday shopping season is far from it.

According to the National Retail Federation, 70% of consumers plan to hit stores the week following Christmas, with one major reason being for gift returns or exchanges.

River Park in Fresno on Christmas night was not to a crazy point, yet, as many stores remained closed for the holiday.

However, of those people there, many had a gift they needed to return, joining the 16% of shoppers the week after Christmas that will return a gift.

A lot of those returns may be clothes, at least according to some of those River Park patrons.

“I bought him a shirt and obviously it’s too small. He wants a 2XL not an XL,” said Margarita Maldonado, a Hanford resident.

“It’s either that, or I go to the gym and lose a lot of weight. So, it’s one or the other,” said her husband with a laugh.

Another shopper, said her brother was so close to securing her the perfect Christmas present.

“My brother, he, you know, I educated him about Lululemon, and he decided to get me, he’s a sweetheart, he decided to get me Lululemon pants. However, they were so big that they were practically falling off of my waste,” said shopper Manuvir Dhaliwal.

The mass of people heading to stores could potentially lead to longer lines, which could result in longer times to return or exchange gifts; in turn that may keep some away…

“I haven’t even gone to Costco because best believe it’s so hard to find a parking spot. So, we’re not coming anytime soon, but we’ll definitely return once it settles down,” said Dhaliwal.

If you do plan to make a return this holiday season, you always want to know how long you have to make that return.

According to Consumer Reports, which broke down those timeframes, major realtors like Amazon (30 days), Home Depot (90 days), Kohl’s (180 days), and Macy’s (90 days) were some of their more favorable policy picks.

Apple (14 days), Best Buy (15 days), and GameStop (15 days) were some of their less favored return policies.

You can view the full return breakdown here.