FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Celebrating Christmas in July was a huge success in Fresno over the weekend.

Saturday marked the first year of the event. It was held near Fresno’s airport, on Winery Avenue between McKinley Avenue and Clinton Way.

More than 1,000 people were on hand to give away 300 backpacks. Volunteers also handed out 300 hygiene kits, 300 Android tablets with data and 500 hot dogs.

The day was rounded out with food trucks, ice cream trucks, and train rides.