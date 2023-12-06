FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Tower District Farmers Market is transforming into a “holiday-themed” fair and market on Thursday.

Organizers say to get ready to immerse into the holiday magic at the Tower District for their free family-friendly event on Thursday night at the Christmas fair and market on Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This event hosted by the California Fresh Farmer’s Market Association, is setting up an evening with food trucks, fresh produce, bakers, desserts, crafts, live music, over 20 bars, and restaurants to be a part of this event.

For more information click here.