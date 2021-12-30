Christmas Eve assault leaves man dead in Visalia

Detectives ask public for help identifying persons of interest pictured below

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating after a man was assaulted on Christmas Eve and died in the hospital from his injuries on Thursday, according to Visalia police officials.

On Dec. 24 around 1:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of Main and Burke streets regarding an assault.

Officials say they learned that Nicholas Moll, 21, was walking on Main Street when he was confronted and assaulted by a group of individuals.

According to police, Moll sustained severe injuries from the assault and was transported to a local hospital by witnesses before officers arrived on the scene.

Authorities say Moll died on Thursday due to his injuries from the assault.

Photo provided by the Visalia Police Department

Photo provided by the Visalia Police Department

Photo provided by the Visalia Police Department

Visalia police officials say the Violent Crimes Unit was asked to take over the investigation and is asking the public’s help in identifying the persons of interest pictured in the above images.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Saelee at (559) 713-4576. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the anonymous tip line at (559) 713-4738.