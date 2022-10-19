CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Christmas tradition is being started in Clovis in December using drone technology.

Skye Dreams and Fresno Street Eats have announced their “Holi-Drone” event scheduled for December 6-8 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.

This will be a one-of-a-kind light show that will feature over 100 drones. There will be light shows every hour between 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The event will also have great food, local vendors, live music, and free pictures with Santa.

Skye Dreams is a new drone company founded by Terry and Deb Toews. They previously had organized and produced Santa Claus Lane in Clovis. They use the Verge Aero drone technology that has already been used in the Central Valley at Clovis Night Out and the Great Kearney BBQ Smoke Out. It’s their first event where Skye Dreams and their drones are the stars of the show.

Image courtesy of Skye Dreams

Tickets are now on sale on Skye Dream’s website, costing $15 for adults and $5 for children. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for the event.