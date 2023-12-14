FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Animal Center is looking for Christmas dinner donations for their animals to enjoy a Christmas feast.
Organizers say they are looking for donators to help make the holidays special for the animals of the Fresno Animal Center by donating these special food items:
- Canned chicken.
- Canned pumpkin.
- Canned green beans.
- Dog or cat treats.
Organizers say donations can be given at the shelter or mailed to the shelter.
The Fresno Animal Shelter is located at 5277 E Airways Blvd Fresno, CA 93727. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Sunday. The shelter is closed on Thursdays.
