FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Animal Center is looking for Christmas dinner donations for their animals to enjoy a Christmas feast.

Organizers say they are looking for donators to help make the holidays special for the animals of the Fresno Animal Center by donating these special food items:

  • Canned chicken.
  • Canned pumpkin.
  • Canned green beans.
  • Dog or cat treats.

Organizers say donations can be given at the shelter or mailed to the shelter.

The Fresno Animal Shelter is located at 5277 E Airways Blvd Fresno, CA 93727. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Sunday. The shelter is closed on Thursdays.

For more information click here.