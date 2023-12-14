FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Animal Center is looking for Christmas dinner donations for their animals to enjoy a Christmas feast.

Organizers say they are looking for donators to help make the holidays special for the animals of the Fresno Animal Center by donating these special food items:

Canned chicken.

Canned pumpkin.

Canned green beans.

Dog or cat treats.

Organizers say donations can be given at the shelter or mailed to the shelter.

The Fresno Animal Shelter is located at 5277 E Airways Blvd Fresno, CA 93727. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Sunday. The shelter is closed on Thursdays.

