FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Award-winning recording artists Maverick City Music will be live in concert Friday at the Save Mart Center in Fresno.

Group members Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine and Dante Bowe discussed what to expect at the group’s show.

With popular songs like “Wait On You” and “Jireah”, their fans say the spiritual lyrics and soulful worship have become a signature sound.

Maverick City Music will perform at the Save Mart Center on Friday