HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 49-year-old woman was struck and killed by three vehicles on westbound State Route 198, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Hanford.

On Saturday, around 6:48 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a traffic collision on Highway 198 westbound east of 13th Avenue in Kings County, involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian.

When CHP officers arrived at the scene they determined a 49-year-old woman was on the freeway when she walked into the traffic lanes and was struck by a sedan driven by a 55-year-old woman out of Visalia.

Authorities say the woman was also struck by two additional vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three vehicles that allegedly hit the pedestrian stopped and their drivers cooperated with the investigators, according to CHP officials.

Officers added that alcohol could have been a factor regarding the pedestrian’s presence on the freeway. No drivers were arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP Hanford Area Public Information Officer T. Palmer at (559) 582-0231.