FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County rescue crews worked to rescue a woman who was trapped in her car after losing control and ending up in a creek, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Rescue crews respond to the area of Tollhouse and Pittman Hill Road near Humphrey Station around 8:00 a.m.

CHP says the driver lost control of her vehicle and hit the side of the mountain and veered across traffic into a creek. The vehicle was submerged in two feet of creek water and she had to be rescued by Cal Fire. The woman was not injured.