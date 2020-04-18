CHP: Woman killed in Kings County head-on collision, drugs or alcohol could be factor

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was killed just before midnight Friday in a head-on traffic collision along a Kings County road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported to officers around 11:55 p.m. in the area of Avenal Cutoff Road and 30th Avenue.

A Chevrolet Silverado and a Chevrolet Sonic were driving in opposite directions along Avenal Cutoff just north 30th Avenue when the pickup veered into oncoming traffic at about 55 mph and crashed head-on with the car, said Sgt. Jose Macias. Killing the driver of the car, a woman in her 30s.

The driver of the pickup survived and was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia for treatment of moderate injuries.

Macias said he is expected to survive.

The CHP said drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.