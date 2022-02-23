MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after a truck crashed head-on into her car Wednesday night in Merced County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 7:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 99 and Le Grand Road after it was reported that a truck and a car had crashed head-on into each other.

When officers arrived, they found a driver who had been ejected from her car onto the roadway. Officials say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck suffered major injuries and was flown by helicopter to a local hospital for treatment.

A third vehicle was involved in the crash, but officers say the driver received minor injuries.

While investigating, officers say they learned the truck was driving northbound before it crossed over into the opposite lane of traffic for an unknown reason, slamming head-on into the car and ejecting the woman.

Authorities say the woman was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.