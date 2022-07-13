Photo of the scene near Manning and Marks avenues. (KSEE/KGPE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after a semi-truck crashed into her car in Fresno County Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Manning and Marks avenues for a report of a car crash involving a semi-truck hauling fuel.

When officers arrived, they found a driver, identified as a middle-aged woman, had suffered fatal injuries in her car. She was later pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

While investigating, officers say they learned that the woman had yielded for a stop sign before proceeding into the intersection, ending up in the path of the oncoming semi-truck.

Officials say the driver of the truck wasn’t injured and did not have a stop sign at the intersection.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.