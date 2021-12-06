CHP: Woman killed after suspected mail thieves run stop sign, slam into car in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A woman was killed in a crash involving a group of suspected mail thieves in Fresno County on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 1:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Manning and Elm avenues after it was reported that a car and an SUV had been involved in a crash.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of the car, identified as a 64-year-old woman, suffering from major injuries. Officials say she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, officers say they learned an SUV had run a stop sign and slammed into the driver side of the woman’s car in the intersection, causing major damage to both vehicles.

Officials say the driver of the SUV, identified as 30-year-old Breteny Grosvener, and her passengers, Chris Diaz and Jason Wheeler, were driving away from a mailbox they had just stolen mail from prior to the crash.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Wheeler was arrested at the scene by deputies for interfering with the investigation.

Gosvener is facing charges of felony vehicular manslaughter.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.