CHP: Woman killed after vehicle went off Hwy 99 onto railroad tracks near Delano, struck by train

DELANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was killed early Saturday morning along Highway 99, just north of Delano, after her vehicle went off onto nearby railroad tracks and later struck by a train before she was able to be rescued, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported after 2 a.m. along southbound Highway 99, near Avenue 8, when a vehicle driven by a woman sideswiped a big rig and went off the freeway, said Sgt. Michael Wolfe. The vehicle then rested onto railroad tracks paralleling Highway 99.

Other travelers tried to rescue the woman before emergency crews arrived but was killed when her vehicle was struck by an oncoming train.

No other information was immediately available.

