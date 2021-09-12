CHP: Woman killed after crashing into vineyard, concrete standpipe

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a solo vehicle collision on Saturday night after crashing into a vineyard and agricultural standpipe, according to CHP officials.

Officers responded to the area of Belmont and North Del Norte avenues just after 10:00 p.m for reports of a solo vehicle collision.

Investigators say a 40-year-old woman from San Jose was driving a Toyota Prius eastbound on Belmont Avenue when the crash occurred.

For reasons yet to be determined, CHP says the woman failed to maintain control of the Toyota, causing it to crash into a vineyard on the south side of North Del Norte Avenue.

According to officials, the vehicle continued to move and traveled east when the driver’s side front door collided with a large concrete agricultural standpipe.

CHP says the vehicle then stopped and came to a rest beside the standpipe.

Officers say the woman was pronounced dead on scene and it is undetermined how fast she was going before the crash occurred.

CHP says alcohol or drugs are not a suspected factor in the collision and that this is an ongoing investigation.