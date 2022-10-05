LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after she crashed her truck into a utility pole on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Dickenson Ferry and El Capitan School roads for a report of a crash.

When officers arrived, they found emergency crews performing CPR on a 55-year-old woman from Los Banos. Investigators said she was pronounced dead from her injuries at the scene.

While investigating, officers said they learned that the woman had been driving down Dickenson Ferry Road when she let her truck veer off the roadway.

Officials said the woman overcorrected her steering to the left, causing her to lose control of her truck.

The truck rolled over and hit a utility pole before the woman was ejected.

Officers said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be factors in the accident.