CHP: Woman injured in hit and run collision while riding motorized scooter

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman sustained major injuries in a hit and run collision, and the driver eventually turned themselves in to authorities, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officials say the accident happened at Route 137, west of Road 96 near Porterville.

CHP says the suspect fled the scene towards Tulare but later contacted police about the incident and turned themself in, and is cooperating with the investigation.

The woman victim was riding a motorized scooter with no lights according to CHP and had serious injuries.

