CHP: Woman dies in apparent DUI related crash on Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old woman died after her GMC Sonoma rolled down an embankment early Thursday morning in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 99, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 2:00 a.m. near Highway 99 and North Avenue.

Officers said the woman was driving northbound on Highway 99 near North Avenue at an unknown speed and collided with a raised concrete curb causing her GMC to rotate. CHP officials say she then hit a light post, overturned and rolled down the embankment.

According to authorities, the woman died from her injuries at the scene. Alcohol appears to have been a factor in the collision, officers say.