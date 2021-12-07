CHP: Woman airlifted to hospital after vehicle collision in Auberry

AUBERRY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman driver was airlifted to a hospital following a vehicle collision in Auberry, According to CHP officials.

The crash occurred when a driver in a Honda was attempting to pass two vehicles. While passing the second vehicle the Honda attempted to get out of the way of an oncoming vehicle in the northbound lane to avoid a collision.

In doing so, the passing vehicle collided with a Toyota in the southbound lane according to authorities.

The 41-year-old female driver of the Toyota was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to receive medical attention. The two child passengers in the Toyota had minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda had no serious injuries, according to officials.

