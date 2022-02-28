KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Two cars were overturned, and a man was seriously injured in a collision and had to be airlifted in Kings County near Stratford, according to California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, an unnamed man was driving south on 14th Avenue toward the intersection of Kansas Avenue. Officials say the man failed to yield to a truck heading west, causing a collision that overturned both vehicles.

The driver who failed to yield suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted to a hospital, according to CHP.

A man and a woman in the truck only had minor injuries, according to officials.

The CHP said they do not know if alcohol or drug use were factors in this collision.