VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Winter weather caused a mess on roads early Wednesday morning as a solo Tulare County Sherriff patrol vehicle was involved in a crash, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

On Wednesday, at 1:54 AM, Fresno Communications Center received a call of a solo Tulare County Sherriff patrol vehicle crash on northbound State Route 99 (SR-99) south of Avenue 328.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol Visalia Area were called to the scene to investigate.

A preliminary investigation found Deputy Cardenas was driving a Tulare County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle northbound on SR-99, south of Avenue 328 over-crossing at approximately 70 mph while on duty, responding to a service call in Kingsburg.

Due to extreme weather, including heavy rain and high winds, a eucalyptus tree along the center divider broke from its root and suddenly collapsed in an easterly direction.

Officers say the tree and its branches came to rest leaning against and over the top of a surrounding concrete k-rail. This caused the tree and its branches to become partially suspended over the first northbound lane. The dark tree and its branches were not clearly visible due to rainfall, hours of darkness, and its suspended position.

Due to the limited visibility, Deputy Cardenas could not avoid the tree and its branches and as a result, drove his patrol vehicle into the tree causing major damage to it. As a result of the impact, officers say the Deputy sustained minor injuries.

After the initial crash, the vehicle veered in a northerly direction and subsequently struck the concrete k-rail causing minor damage to the patrol vehicle’s left side.

Officers say two other separate crashes involving two other separate vehicles were reported around the same time.

All three crashes were caused by the same fallen tree/branches and all three incidents are under investigation.