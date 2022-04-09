FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A toddler has died after he was hit by a truck at a recreation area in Fresno County on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:40 p.m., officers were called out to the Lost Lake Recreation Area near Friant after it was reported that a toddler had been hit by a vehicle.

While investigating, officers say they learned a 2-year-old boy had walked out into the roadway and was hit by a truck as it was slowly driving through the park.

While officers are unsure why the toddler was in the roadway, they say the young boy’s parents appeared to be packing up their vehicle to leave the park when he was hit.

Photo of the scene.

Following the crash, the driver who hit the toddler immediately pulled over and called 911 for help.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and has been cooperating with officers during the investigation

Officers say they do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Deputies from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were also called out to the scene to help block off the entrance to the park as the California Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

No other details have been provided by authorities at this time.