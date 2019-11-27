CHP to start ‘maximum enforcement’ period to make sure drivers are safe and sober

CHP will start its maximum enforcement period on Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

CENTRAL VALLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol is cranking up its enforcement this holiday weekend starting Wednesday night.

In the past, Thanksgiving has been one of the deadlier holidays on the road, according to CHP.

The maximum enforcement period will go through Sunday night.

“Holiday travel can be stressful. By putting some simple safety measures in place, motorists can help keep themselves and others safe on the road this weekend,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said.

CHP said officers will actively be looking for unsafe driving practices, including distracted driving, speeding and drivers and passengers failing to wear their seat belt.

According to CHP, 59 people were killed in collisions in California during the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and 43 percent of them were not wearing a seat belt.

“Most important, before you head out, ensure everyone inside the vehicle has their seat belt on, and if there are children along for the ride, check that they are secure in the back seat in the appropriate child safety seat,” Stanley said.

On Tuesday, a 61-year-old man driving under the influence resulted in a fatality. The woman in the passenger seat died from her injuries, and the three young children who were in the back were not properly restrained and suffered major injuries, according to CHP.

Officers made 931 arrests during its maximum enforcement period last year for DUIs.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.