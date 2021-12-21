CHP to begin maximum enforcement period for Christmas weekend

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officers will be out in full force patrolling roadways across the state over Christmas weekend.

Officials are urging drivers to put safety first and follow the rules of the road while traveling during the busy holiday rush.

“Wherever your holiday travels take you, remember to plan ahead, buckle up, avoid distractions, and never drive while impaired,” CHP officials wrote in a press release.

During last year’s Christmas enforcement period, at least 38 people were killed in crashes across the state, according to data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System.

Officers arrested over 573 people for driving under the influence during the 78-hour enforcement period.

This year’s maximum enforcement period will begin at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, December 24, and continue through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 26.

During that time, all available officers will be patrolling the roadways for enhanced enforcement and to help any motorists or pedestrians in need of help.