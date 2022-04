FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle flipped over early Monday morning on Highway 99 in Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP officers say a man flipped his car after blowing a tire and hitting an embankment while driving on Highway 99 near Highway 180 around 4:00 a.m.

The victim was treated at the scene with moderate injuries according to CHP.