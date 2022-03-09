FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A three-car crash on Highway 168 Wednesday morning left one person hospitalized, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 10:00 a.m. on Highway 168 near Ashlan Avenue and involved three cars. According to CHP officials, a vehicle collided with another vehicle while attempting to switch lanes, sending both of those vehicles into yet another vehicle.

One person was transported to an area hospital, while another suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.