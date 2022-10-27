MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist was killed after she was hit by a car on Wednesday night in Merced County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Henry Miller Avenue and Johnson Road for a report of a car crash.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman who had suffered major injuries after being hit by a car.

Officials said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

While investigating, officers said they learned that the car hit the bicyclist at 55 miles per hour, causing her to be thrown onto the hood and hit the windshield. Officers also said the bicycle was without any required lighting or reflectors.

The driver and the passenger in the car were not injured in the crash.

Investigators said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.