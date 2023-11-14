FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspected DUI driver has died after he was crushed by his own car Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says just before 8 p.m. a 51-year-old man from Fresno was driving his truck westbound on Madison Avenue just west of Peach Avenue when he stopped at the north edge of the roadway.

Investigators say he exited his truck, but before doing so he put the vehicle in reverse instead of park. He went around the backside of his truck and his front wheels went to the right rolling backwards and knocking the man under the wheel.

Detectives say the back wheels ran onto his chest pinning him where he eventually died. A person driving by saw that the truck was still running with the door open and reported that the man was underneath the vehicle.

When responding officers arrived, they reported the vehicle was still running and the man was pronounced dead on scene.

CHP says they suspect he was under the influence of alcohol as there was a strong smell of alcohol on the man as well as inside the vehicle.