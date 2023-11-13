FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man suspected of DUI sustained major injuries after crashing into a parked car Monday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 8:30 p.m. they responded to Ashlan and Clovis Avenues for a report of a multi-vehicle accident.

Preliminary investigation determined a 27-year-old man was traveling westbound on Ashlan Avenue and was allegedly driving recklessly at a high rate of speed. The witness, who was driving in front of the man before the crash said at a point he sped past them going down the left two turn lanes and veering to the right.

Detectives say as a result, the reckless driver collided with the back of a white Chevrolet Tahoe that was parked.

Upon arrival, responding officers say they found the reckless driver unconscious and was not wearing a seat belt. The driver sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

CHP says they suspect the driver was under the influence and are continuing to investigate the collision.