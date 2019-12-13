CHP: Suspect crashed into a big rig, ran, and tried to break into his sister’s house

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A DUI suspect crashed into a big-rig, ran from the scene, and tried breaking into his sister’s house, according to the CHP.

It happened Thursday around 7 p.m. in the area of Chestnut and Muscat in Fresno.

Officers say a driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit the back of a big-rig. He survived the crash, managed to free himself from the wreckage, and ran from the scene.

“There is some evidence that there may be some DUI marijuana involved in this accident just on some of the factors that we’re looking at here on scene,” said CHP Officer Mike Salas.

The Highway Patrol says the suspect was arrested after his sister called 911 when she heard someone breaking into her home. The suspect was described as covered in mud.

