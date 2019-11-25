CHP: Sleepy big rig driver drifted off the freeway into a tree near Selma

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol said a Sleepy big rig driver loaded with 37,000 pounds of frozen food drifted off the freeway into a tree near Selma.

The big rig driver was the only one involved and suffered only minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The California Highway Patrol said a sleepy driver can be just as dangerous as one under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.