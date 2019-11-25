CHP: Sleepy big rig driver drifted off the freeway into a tree near Selma

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) –  The California Highway Patrol said a Sleepy big rig driver loaded with 37,000 pounds of frozen food drifted off the freeway into a tree near Selma. 

The big rig driver was the only one involved and suffered only minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The California Highway Patrol said a sleepy driver can be just as dangerous as one under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

