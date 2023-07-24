FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect who hit and killed a 29-year-old man from Fresno.

CHP says on July 21, around 10:30 p.m., officers received calls of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Dudley east of Valentine avenues.

Investigators say the man was walking in an unknown direction in the westbound lane of Dudley Avenue, east of Valentine Avenue.

According to investigators, an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound on Dudley Avenue approaching the pedestrian. For reasons yet to be determined, CHP says the unidentified vehicle struck and killed the man.

The unidentified driver fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash, according to CHP.

Initial evidence according to investigators located at the scene suggests the suspect vehicle may be a 2017-2019 Chevrolet Trax.

If anyone has information regarding the suspect and/or suspect vehicle, they are asked to call the Fresno Area CHP at (559) 262-0400.