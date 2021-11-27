CHP: Search underway for driver in hit-and-run crash that killed Fresno State student

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a driver who they say killed a Fresno State student in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.

Just before 3:00 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers were called out to the area of Highway 180 and Cedar Avenue after it was reported that someone had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found Devan Nicole Elayda, 23, of Fresno in the center median of the highway.

Officials say Elayda was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, officers say they learned Elayda was driving when she pulled over in the center median to switch seats with a passenger in her car.

As Elayda was walking around to the passenger side of the car, officers say she was hit by a silver or gray Lexus sedan that was heading eastbound within the #1 lane of the highway.

Following the crash, authorities say the driver of the Lexus left the scene without trying to provide Elayda aid or calling law enforcement for help.

No details about the suspect have been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run crash is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at (559) 705-2200.