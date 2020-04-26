CHP says there is an increase in speeding citations due to lighter traffic

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Some Californians who must travel on the roads during the stay at home order are taking advantage of the lighter traffic commute by speeding.

So far, during California’s stay-at-home order began from March 19th through April 19th, the California Highway Patrol reports an 87 percent increase in citations for speeding of faster than 100 mph, which coincides with decreased traffic volumes due to COVID-19.

Caltrans Media Relations Manager and Caltrans Public Affairs, Christopher Clark said, “Now is not a time to drive recklessly or selfishly. The roads look wide open, it looks like the autobahn out there, but it isn’t. We’re keeping these roads open for really important reasons.”

To make sure construction workers are safe, truckers can deliver essential goods and allowing emergency personnel access to the roadways is the first priority– especially during this unprecedented time.

California Highway Patrol says that because there’s a pandemic, some think road rules aren’t in place.

“We are having that portion of the public that thinks they have a green light to get out there on the roadways and really go as fast as they can. We just want to send a message that we are still out there–the highway patrol is there with law enforcement, we’re out still enforcing all the vehicle laws,” said Mike Salas, Public Information Officer for California Highway Patrol – Fresno Area.

Caltrans says 700 California road signs will be rotated to share messaging throughout the day reminding people to drive safe.

CHP adding that tickets can be costly and can add points to your driver’s license or even a suspension.

“So, there’s a lot of different ramifications, what we want to really make sure that we get out there and the message is to slow down. Especially right now in the time that we’re facing, there’s really no hurry to get anywhere soon or anywhere that fast. We want you to get there safe,” Salas said.

