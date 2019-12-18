CHP: Rollover crash sends teen driver to the hospital

Crash at Highway 41 and Ashlan in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenage driver is in the hospital with major injuries after CHP says his car was involved in a rollover crash on a Fresno section of Highway 41.

It happened as the driver was entering the freeway from Ashlan Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say the teen lost control of the convertible and the car flipped over. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Investigators are now working on whether or not alcohol was a factor in the crash.

