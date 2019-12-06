The Valley’s roads have been deadly this week; how you can stay safe

Breaking News
CENTRAL VALLEY, California (KGPE) – It’s been a deadly week on Central Valley roads.

Three people were killed on local roads on Thursday. A rollover crash in Merced ended with two people dead and a semi-truck crash in Reedley claimed another life, according to the CHP.

Officers say the crashes have been taking place on rural county roads.

“If you are unfamiliar with your surroundings take some time to look around and if you have any distractions in the vehicle put them away, put them down, and focus on the driving at hand,” said CHP Sergeant Jeffery Cipolla.

On Monday, a suspected drunk driver near Parlier is believed to responsible for a series of crashes that sent ten people to the hospital.

Another trend the CHP has seen is people who were involved in crashes then getting hit while assessing the damage.

“Drive at a safe speed and hopefully be able to avoid striking a vehicle or pedestrian that has already been in a collision you aren’t aware of,” said CHP Sgt. Lenny Sherman.

The CHP says drivers should use their low beam lights and drive slowly when there is reduced visibility, especially in wet weather.

