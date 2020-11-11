CHP reports woman arrested after fatal DUI-related wrong-way crash on Hwy 41 in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was killed Tuesday night after a driver suspected of being under the influence went the wrong way down Highway 41 in Fresno County and caused a three vehicle collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received a report around 8:45 a.m. of a multi-vehicle crash along Highway 41 near Harlan Avenue, said spokesman Mike Salas.

A 2020 Chevrolet rental pickup was driving southbound on Highway 41 south of Harlan when the driver allowed the vehicle to cross onto the northbound traffic of the highway.

The pickup continued to travel on the wrong side for a short distance while a 2001 Ford Mustang swerved to avoid a collision and instead struck a metal fence, but a 2008 Honda Civic was unable to avoid the Chevrolet and crashed head-on, Salas said. The Honda then spun and collided with a 2012 Buick LaCrosse.

Amber Sexton, 33, of Hayfork, the driver of the pickup, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries, the CHP reported. She was later placed under arrest on a charge of felony driving under the influence of drugs.

The driver of the Honda Civic, identified as a 23-year-old man from Caruthers, was airlifted to CRMC where he was later pronounced dead.

The Mustang driver and passenger did not suffer any injuries, while the driver and passenger of the Buick complained of pain and were not taken to the hospital.

