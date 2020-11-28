CHP reports teen killed, child injured after ATV collides with dog

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A teenage boy riding an ATV was killed while his child passenger only suffered minor injuries after crashing into a dog Friday in rural Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers around 1:30 p.m. received a report of a solo ATV crash with a major injury on private property near Mt. Whitney Avenue west of Highway 43, said spokesman Mike Salas. A 13-year-old boy was riding a quad ATV eastbound on Mt. Whitney with a 9-year-old boy passenger.

For reasons yet to be determined, the rider was unable to avoid colliding with a dog.

The impact with the dog caused both occupants to be tossed off the ATV, Salas said. The 13-year-old was not wearing a helmet and suffered major life-threatening injuries.

The 9-year-old was wearing a helmet and suffered minor injuries. He was treated at the scene.

The ATV driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but later died from his injuries, Salas said. Alcohol and/or drugs are not a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.