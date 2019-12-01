CHP reports roadway flooding on the 99 in Madera

Traffic along Highway 99 near Avenue 16, where roadway flooding was reported in the area. (Courtesy of Caltrans)

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Roadway flooding was reported Sunday along the southbound lanes of the 99 Freeway in Madera, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The flooding was reported just before noon in the area of the 99 and Avenue 16, the CHP said. Traffic was backed up to near Avenue 17.

Rain was seen falling in the area at the time of the flooding.

The CHP also reported numerous traffic collisions in the area.

