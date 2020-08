TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatality was reported Saturday in a collision involving a vehicle crashing into a utility pole in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around noon along Road 36 just south of Avenue 376.

No other information was immediately available.

