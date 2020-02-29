CHP reports fatality in solo vehicle crash along Hwy 152 west of Los Banos

GUSTINE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatality was reported Saturday morning in a solo vehicle crash on a stretch of Highway 152 along the shores of the San Luis Reservoir, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. on eastbound Highway 152 near the Romero Visitor Center exit, the CHP said.

It was reported that a white Mini Cooper had crashed into the center divider and caused major front end damage to the vehicle.

The Merced County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene around 5 a.m., the CHP said.

No other information was available.

