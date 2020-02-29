CHP reports fatality in solo vehicle crash along Hwy 152 west of Los Banos

GUSTINE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatality was reported Saturday morning in a solo vehicle crash on a stretch of Highway 152 along the shores of the San Luis Reservoir, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. on eastbound Highway 152 near the Romero Visitor Center exit, the CHP said.

It was reported that a white Mini Cooper had crashed into the center divider and caused major front end damage to the vehicle.

The Merced County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene around 5 a.m., the CHP said.

No other information was available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.