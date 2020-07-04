2 killed in fiery crash near Strathmore

STRATHMORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were killed in a fiery crash early Saturday morning near Strathmore, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision involving a 2015 Honda was reported just after 1 a.m. along Avenue 196, west of Road 236, said spokeswoman Shasta Tollefson. Arriving emergency crews reported the vehicle caught fire and was fully engulfed with occupants still inside.

An investigation found that the Honda was traveling west on Avenue 196 at an unknown speed and drifted onto the north shoulder of the road until colliding with a concrete bridge abutment.

Tollefson said the Honda caught fire and both the driver and passenger died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Officials said it is unknown whether alcohol and/or drugs were a factor.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.