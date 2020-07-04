KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

2 killed in fiery crash near Strathmore

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

STRATHMORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were killed in a fiery crash early Saturday morning near Strathmore, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision involving a 2015 Honda was reported just after 1 a.m. along Avenue 196, west of Road 236, said spokeswoman Shasta Tollefson. Arriving emergency crews reported the vehicle caught fire and was fully engulfed with occupants still inside.

An investigation found that the Honda was traveling west on Avenue 196 at an unknown speed and drifted onto the north shoulder of the road until colliding with a concrete bridge abutment.

Tollefson said the Honda caught fire and both the driver and passenger died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Officials said it is unknown whether alcohol and/or drugs were a factor.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know