CHP reports fatality in fiery crash along I-5 near Kettleman City

KETTLEMAN CITY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatality was reported early Saturday morning in a fiery crash along northbound Interstate 5 near Kettleman City, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 3 a.m. along I-5 near Milham Avenue as responding firefighters found a vehicle fully engulfed with flames in the middle of the freeway. At least one body was found inside after crews extinguished the fire.

No other information was immediately available.

