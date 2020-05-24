CHP reports Clovis bicyclist killed in crash involving motorcycle

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Clovis bicyclist was killed Sunday following a crash involving a motorcycle along a popular Fresno County road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported just before noon on Auberry Road, south of Millerton Road, said Sgt. Mike Trenholm.

A cyclist, identified as a Clovis man in his 70s, was riding southbound on the right shoulder of Auberry while a motorcyclist was approaching the behind the bicycle at 55 mph.

Trenholm said the motorcyclist told officers that the bicyclist made a u-turn in front of him for an unknown reason, causing them to collide into each other.

Auberry Road, popular with both cyclists and motorcyclists, was blocked as emergency crews responded to the scene.

The bicyclist was declared dead at the scene, while the motorcyclist complained of right arm pain and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment, Trenholm said.

