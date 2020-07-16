CHP reports fatality in crash along SB Hwy 41 in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatality was reported in a traffic collision Thursday afternoon along southbound Highway 41 in downtown Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 1:10 p.m. involving a Ford Mustang and another vehicle that went off the Highway 41 southbound O Street off-ramp embankment.

The off-ramp is closed while authorities respond to the crash and investigate what happened.

No other information was immediately available.

