CHP reports fatality in crash along I-5 near Santa Nella

SANTA NELLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A fatality was reported Thursday in a solo-vehicle crash along Interstate 5 near the town of Santa Nella, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around noon on southbound Interstate 5, just north of Highway 33 near the Santa Nella Weigh Station. Officers reported that a small red sedan had crashed into the center divide.

No other information was immediately available.

